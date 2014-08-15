Kazim-Richards joins Feyenoord on loan

Feyenoord can make the deal for Kazim-Richards permanent at the end of the season and the 27-year-old was delighted with his new move.

"Every footballer dreams of being in such a stadium," Kazim-Richards told the club's official website.

"I am very proud that I'm going to play at such a big club with a rich history.

"I've played in several clubs in Europe and I know what it takes to win games."

Kazim-Richards has made 35 appearances for Turkey and the English-born forward counts Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Olympiacos and Blackburn Rovers among his former clubs.