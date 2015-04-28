Kazim-Richards makes permanent Feyenoord switch

Feyenoord have secured the permanent transfer of Colin Kazim-Richards after a successful loan spell from Bursaspor.

The forward moved to the Eredivisie club on a temporary basis at the start of this season and has scored 11 league goals in 25 appearances since then.

Kazim-Richards' form has prompted the club to secure his services on a two-year deal and technical director Martin van Geel is full of praise for the former Galatasaray and Blackburn Rovers man.

"He has proven this season both on and off the field to have value for Feyenoord," Van Geel said.

"Colin is physically strong, has a huge winning mentality and adds a lot of experience to our selection.

"Moreover, we have the confidence that his scoring ability next season will only increase, with Colin now becoming more familiar with our way of playing."