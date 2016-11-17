Keane confirms Galaxy exit

LA Galaxy great Robbie Keane is leaving the MLS club at the end of the year, following Steven Gerrard in departing.

Keane, 36, helped the Galaxy to three MLS Cup crowns, scoring 92 league goals – and more than 100 in total – during his six seasons.

The former Republic of Ireland international has no plans to retire just yet, as he bids farewell to the Galaxy.

"I can confirm that after five fantastic years I will be leaving the LA Galaxy," Keane said.

"It's been a privilege to have played my part in the history of such a great club and I leave with memories that will stay with me forever.

"Winning three MLS Cups, scoring over 100 goals for the club and being named as 2014 MVP are all achievements that I will look back on with pride, it's been an incredible experience, I've truly loved every minute of my time at LA Galaxy.

"However, I believe that now is the right time for a new challenge as I look towards the next chapter of my playing career.

"I still feel as fit and sharp as ever and I am looking forward to my next adventure.

"Having now retired from international football I am ready to focus everything I have on one last major challenge in club football and will be taking time out to consider my options before announcing my next move."

Keane's announcement comes just days after Liverpool great Gerrard confirmed he too was leaving the Galaxy.