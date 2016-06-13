Keane determined to make mark at Euro 2016

Robbie Keane is confident he can provide the goals that will help Republic of Ireland escape Group E and reach Euro 2016's knockout stages.

The veteran forward is Ireland's record goalscorer with 67 goals in 143 appearances, but his last five strikes all came against Gibraltar in qualifying.

Injury has limited his playing time for Martin O'Neill's side, which has allowed Shane Long to usurp him as first choice heading into the European Championship.

However, the LA Galaxy man still believes he has plenty to offer and is eager to prove his worth on the international stage.

"Yes, of course, [I can perform at the top level] there's no question about it," he told a media conference ahead of Ireland's opening match with Sweden.

"There are certainly goals left in me, there's no question about that. I've been doing it since I was 17 years of age and I've continued to do it and I have been consistent in doing that, so there's no question about that.

"I'm fairly confident in my ability when given the opportunity. First and foremost, I'll do my best for the team, but if there's a chance there, hopefully I'll take it."