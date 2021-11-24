Keane Lewis-Potter’s strike enough for Hull to sink Cardiff

Keane Lewis-Potter’s fifth goal of the season earned Hull an important 1-0 win at fellow Championship strugglers Cardiff.

Both teams are at the wrong end of the table and although Cardiff have seemed revived under new manager Steve Morison, the Bluebirds struggled on home turf.

They conceded a poor first-half goal to Lewis-Potter, who finished from close range for an early strike which proved to be the difference between the teams.

A minute’s silence was observed before kick-off in memory of former two-time Cardiff manager Frank Burrows after news of his death at the age of 77 was confirmed earlier on Wednesday.

Hull were neat and tidy in possession in the first 10 minutes, while at the other end 20-year-old Cardiff striker Isaak Davies went on a mazy run before he was tackled.

The Tigers went ahead in the 15th minute when George Honeyman swung in a corner from the left and Ryan Longman flicked on. The ball fell to Lewis-Potter in the six-yard box and he beat Leandro Bacuna to head home.

Cardiff thought they had levelled when Will Vaulks’ long throw ended up in the back of the net.

Aden Flint and fellow Bluebirds defender Mark McGuinness had tried to make contact, but no-one got a touch so referee Thomas Bramall rightly ruled the goal out.

Hull replaced Callum Elder with the experienced Tom Huddlestone just before half-time as Cardiff were booed off at the break.

Cardiff swapped Joe Ralls for Vaulks for the second period and he immediately found McGuinness from a free-kick, but the defender’s weak header was easily saved.

The home side then had two great chances in quick succession from Ryan Giles and Perry Ng crosses.

Kieffer Moore was left frustrated in the middle as he could not make contact.

Ralls had a tame shot blocked and Moore a header saved as Cardiff started to build up a head of steam.

Hull came close to a second when they worked a neat set-piece move which eventually found Josh Magennis at the back post. He could only nod against a post when it looked easier to score.

Cardiff introduced forwards James Collins and Rubin Colwill in search of an equaliser, with Davies and Bacuna making way.

Collins had a goal ruled out for a foul and sent a header against a post in added time.

There were more boos from Cardiff’s fans at the full-time whistle.