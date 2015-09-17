Keane slams Arsenal 'weakness' after Dinamo defeat

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at Arsenal's "weakness" after their 2-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb.

An own goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a header from Junior Fernandes - either side of Olivier Giroud's red card - left the Gunners with a mountain to climb in their opening group game on Wednesday.

Theo Walcott struck with just over 10 minutes to play to give Arsene Wenger's side some hope but they were unable to find an equaliser against the Croatian champions.

While Keane still expects Arsenal to progress to the next round, he does not believe such a result should come as a big surprise.

"It's what I expect from Arsenal, they are short," he said, speaking on ITV. 'Looking at the spine of the team, the players in the middle of the park.

"They were up against it down to 10 men but roll up your sleeves and get the job done. You feel Arsenal have a weakness through them.

"I still expect them to get out the group, obviously in second. Further in the competition they do come up short though."

Keane believes Giroud's dismissal for a second bookable offence was a costly error from the referee but he maintains Dinamo's second goal could have been prevented.

"It was the killer goal," he said. "It was a good delivery and the guy attacks it well but I think it's about desire, who wants to head the ball? And clearly one or two of the Arsenal players weren't brave enough.

"There is no problem with the first yellow card but he didn't deserve the second," Keane added of Giroud. "It was a big factor in the game and it was a shocking decision from ref, no way is that a red.

"It was typical striker's challenge but the player's over-reaction played a factor. It's not right trying to get a player sent off."