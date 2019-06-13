Keen returns to West Ham to take charge of under-18s

West Ham have brought former player Kevin Keen back to the club as under-18s coach.

Keen was assistant manager at Southend when he was approached by West Ham, for whom he made 278 appearances between 1986 and 1993.

The 52-year-old had also worked as a youth, reserve and first-team coach with the Hammers between 2002 and 2011 and has over 18 years of coaching experience.

West Ham academy manager Ricky Martin told the club website: “It is fantastic news that we have been able to secure the services of Kevin Keen and bring him back to the club, in particular to the academy and Chadwell Heath, where he began his career under the great John Lyall.

“Kevin brings great experience and a fantastic coaching pedigree, along with a deep understanding of West Ham and the values that are rooted within the academy.

“He is highly respected throughout the game after many years as both a player and a coach at the very top level, and he will be a fantastic influence and guidance for the young players who are coming through into the under-18s, which really is a crucial stage of their development.”

Martin added: “His experience, character and standing in the game will be of huge benefit to us, and I look forward to working with him.

“This is a hugely exciting time for all of us. The 2018-19 season was a very successful one for the academy, and we hope 2019-20 will be even better.”

Keen will be replacing Jack Collison, who has moved to take a coaching job overseas.