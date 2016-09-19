Kempes makes Valencia job offer

Mario Kempes would be willing to coach Valencia if the club decide to axe Pako Ayestaran following their dismal start to the season.

Los Che prop up the Liga table after extending their run without a point since the start of the season to four games with Sunday's 2-1 reverse at Athletic Bilbao.

Former Argentina striker Kempes had a hugely productive playing career at Mestalla across two spells - scoring 116 goals in 184 league games - and would happily return in a coaching capacity if asked.

He tweeted on Sunday: "It is very worrying what is happening at Valencia. They are without a project or ideas and what we see is pure footballing impotence.

"In response to those who have asked for me to become coach of Valencia, I would do so with all my desire so long as they ask me."

Kempes is currently working as a television pundit for ESPN which may hamper his chances as the last time Valencia appointed someone on a similar career path it did not work out as planned, Gary Neville lasting just four months before being sacked in March 2016.

Ayestaran stepped up and produced some impressive early results, but his side have not continued it into the current season.