Keogh returns to Perth Glory

Perth Glory have announced the signing of Andy Keogh on a two-year deal, beginning at the start of the 2016-17 A-League season.

The former Republic of Ireland international has been playing for Thai club Ratchaburi since having his contract terminated by Glory at the end of last season following their salary cap scandal.

Keogh led the Glory's goalscoring with 12 in his first A-League season, finishing four behind league top-scorer Marc Janko.

However, Glory are unsure if Keogh will play this season, with the club needing to put one of their five current visa players on the long-term injury list or have them depart the club.

"Once we became aware that Andy’s playing stint at Thai Premier League club Ratchaburi had come to an end – we immediately made contact to get him back at the club and re-join his family in sunny Perth," Glory CEO Peter Filopoulos said.

"We did not want to wait till the end of the season and risk losing him to another club.

"While our visa spots for the current season are full, we have not given up hope that Andy Keogh could be playing football wearing a Perth Glory jersey in the 2015-16 season.

"We have until February 2 to register him within the January transfer window, should the opportunity materialise."

Keogh said he was thrilled with a return to West Australia after leaving with a "heavy heart".

"I’ve always said that I left Perth with a heavy heart. My stint in Asia didn’t work out the way I intended, however I’m glad to have teamed up yet again with [coach] Kenny Lowe and the boys at Perth Glory," he said.

"I am committed to helping Perth Glory become a powerhouse in the A-League and pledge to do my best to see it return to its glory days."