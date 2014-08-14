Keshi denies signing Nigeria contract

Nigerian football is coach-less and president-less, after Aminu Maigari tendered his resignation from the Nigerian Football Federation on Wednesday.

Keshi remains in talks to rejoin the nation he took to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Brazil, after resigning following their exit.

A spokesperson for the 52-year-old revealed no deal had been made with the NFF.

"We have the draft contract from the federation and we expect to enter into negotiations. I want to state that contracts are not done on take it or leave it basis. It is not a master servant - servant type of relationship," the spokesperson said.

"While Keshi appreciates the confidence reposed in him by the federation to continue as the head coach of the Super Eagles, I want to stress that he will not be intimidated or blackmailed into accepting the contract as proposed by the NFF."