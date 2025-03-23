Thomas Tuchel has taken to the Wembley dugout for the first time as England manager and the countdown to the 2026 World Cup is underway.

Friday night’s clash against Albania marked the starting pistol on the new Three Lions’ boss’ tenure as the German first looks to negotiate a qualifying group that also contains Latvia, Serbia and Andorra.

Qualification for next summer’s tournament in North America will be the first objective Tuchel looks to tick off, with the former Chelsea boss inheriting a side that reached the final of last year’s European Championship.

England hero Teddy Sheringham has issues with Thomas Tuchel appointment

Teddy Sheringham celebrates after scoring for England against the Netherlands at Euro 96 (Image credit: Alamy)

England came up just short last summer as Gareth Southgate’s eight-year spell in charge came to an end with the former Aston Villa defender having led his side to two major finals and one semi-final.

Tuchel’s job is to help England take that next step, but despite a trophy-laden CV, his appointment has not gone down too well in all quarters.

Gareth Southgate stood down after Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty)

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham - who ranked at no.28 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best English attackers ever - outlined a number of concerns to FourFourTwo, citing his nationality and short-term deal.

“Tuchel just won’t have the same love for the country as Gareth or another English person would have had,” Sheringham says, speaking in association with Genting Casino. “The manager should be English.

“The fact he’s on a short deal doesn’t sit well with me. The continuity side of what Gareth’s done over the last nine years has been phenomenal – he’s laid down the foundations for players coming through.

“All Tuchel’s got to worry about is the here and now, not any of the under-21s and other youngsters.”

Thomas Tuchel was a Champions League winner with Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

England’s Wembley double-header against Albania and Latvia presented a favourable start, and Sheringham believes Tuchel’s side must click quickly.

“These [qualifiers] are experimental games to start, where he has to win but also find a winning formula with style,” he continues. We should qualify easily. Then it’s the World Cup and the big boys that we can’t beat, isn’t it? We have to find the mentality to defeat them along the way. But you never really know until you’re there.”