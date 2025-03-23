‘The fact he’s on a short deal doesn’t sit well. Gareth laid the foundations for players coming through. All Tuchel’s got to worry about is the here and now’: England hero lays out his issues with Thomas Tuchel appointment

By Contributions from , published

An England hero has a number of concerns regarding Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel smiles after being announced as England head coach, October 2024
Thomas Tuchel has some doubters to win over (Image credit: Alamy)

Thomas Tuchel has taken to the Wembley dugout for the first time as England manager and the countdown to the 2026 World Cup is underway.

Friday night’s clash against Albania marked the starting pistol on the new Three Lions’ boss’ tenure as the German first looks to negotiate a qualifying group that also contains Latvia, Serbia and Andorra.

Qualification for next summer’s tournament in North America will be the first objective Tuchel looks to tick off, with the former Chelsea boss inheriting a side that reached the final of last year’s European Championship.

England hero Teddy Sheringham has issues with Thomas Tuchel appointment

Teddy Sheringham celebrates after scoring for England against the Netherlands at Euro 96

Teddy Sheringham celebrates after scoring for England against the Netherlands at Euro 96 (Image credit: Alamy)

England came up just short last summer as Gareth Southgate’s eight-year spell in charge came to an end with the former Aston Villa defender having led his side to two major finals and one semi-final.

Tuchel’s job is to help England take that next step, but despite a trophy-laden CV, his appointment has not gone down too well in all quarters.

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate stood down after Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty)

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham - who ranked at no.28 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best English attackers ever - outlined a number of concerns to FourFourTwo, citing his nationality and short-term deal.

“Tuchel just won’t have the same love for the country as Gareth or another English person would have had,” Sheringham says, speaking in association with Genting Casino. “The manager should be English.

“The fact he’s on a short deal doesn’t sit well with me. The continuity side of what Gareth’s done over the last nine years has been phenomenal – he’s laid down the foundations for players coming through.

“All Tuchel’s got to worry about is the here and now, not any of the under-21s and other youngsters.”

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was a Champions League winner with Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

England’s Wembley double-header against Albania and Latvia presented a favourable start, and Sheringham believes Tuchel’s side must click quickly.

“These [qualifiers] are experimental games to start, where he has to win but also find a winning formula with style,” he continues. We should qualify easily. Then it’s the World Cup and the big boys that we can’t beat, isn’t it? We have to find the mentality to defeat them along the way. But you never really know until you’re there.”

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from
More about stories
Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new England manager

‘England supporters are craving some success. If Tuchel can come in and finish the brilliant job Gareth Southgate started, nobody will care if he leaves’: Ex-Three Lions international gives his take on Thomas Tuchel's short-term deal
Martin Keown at Arsenal in 1996

‘Everything he did, I clapped, saying, “What a player!” Then Dennis did it in the second half. Arsene Wenger must have been listening to us because he signed him!’: Arsenal legend reveals his brilliant Martin Keown prank
DeJuan Jones #5 of the USMNT dribbles the ball during an international friendly at Inter&amp;Co Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

How to watch USA vs Canada: Live streams for Concacaf Nations League third-place playoff
See more latest
Most Popular
Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new England manager
‘England supporters are craving some success. If Tuchel can come in and finish the brilliant job Gareth Southgate started, nobody will care if he leaves’: Ex-Three Lions international gives his take on Thomas Tuchel's short-term deal
Martin Keown at Arsenal in 1996
‘Everything he did, I clapped, saying, “What a player!” Then Dennis did it in the second half. Arsene Wenger must have been listening to us because he signed him!’: Arsenal legend reveals his brilliant Martin Keown prank
Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new England manager
‘If an Englishman with the credentials was available, fair enough, but I don’t think there was. If Tuchel gets the job done, it doesn’t matter where he’s from’: Ex-England midfielder weighs in on foreign manager debate
Liverpool squad for 2024/25 LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield on August 25, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
‘Liverpool need to bring someone in to take the burden off Darwin Nunez – he’s not a starting player, the fee has weighed him down, he’s trying to too hard’ Former Reds record signing explains what it’s like when a price tag leads to unwanted scrutiny
‘In terms of credentials, he’s fantastic, but it’s our country against yours – if Southgate won the World Cup with Germany, what would English people say?’: Ex-Englaand striker weighs in on Thomas Tuchel and the foreign manager debate
‘There was great chemistry from the start. I’d jump up with a smile on my face, as I knew that if I won the jump and touched the ball, he’d find it for a finish’: How Kevin Keegan proved the perfect strike partner at Liverpool
Paul Gascoigne Lazio
‘I only played with Gazza for a year, but could still write a book about it! People remember him for his behaviour, which is a shame because he was incredible’ Paul Gascoigne's former team-mate reveals what playing alongside the Englishman was really like
Kelly Cates at a pitchside desk holding a Sky Sports microphone
'I've frightened the life out of myself because across the desk and thought, I have no idea what your name is' Kelly Cates opens up on menopause fears and Qatar prescription panic
Thomas Tuchel
‘Southgate was criticised for his in-game management, but that’s Tuchel’s area of expertise – he can read the flow of a game and turn the tide in his favour’: Ex-England international outlines key Thomas Tuchel strength
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now just has one more shot at silverware this season
‘Mikel Arteta could have handled the media differently recently – bad PR can take up so much of your time as a manager, but your brains are scrambled’ Ex-Premier League boss explains why Arsenal boss got it wrong