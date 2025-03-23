‘The fact he’s on a short deal doesn’t sit well. Gareth laid the foundations for players coming through. All Tuchel’s got to worry about is the here and now’: England hero lays out his issues with Thomas Tuchel appointment
An England hero has a number of concerns regarding Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel has taken to the Wembley dugout for the first time as England manager and the countdown to the 2026 World Cup is underway.
Friday night’s clash against Albania marked the starting pistol on the new Three Lions’ boss’ tenure as the German first looks to negotiate a qualifying group that also contains Latvia, Serbia and Andorra.
Qualification for next summer’s tournament in North America will be the first objective Tuchel looks to tick off, with the former Chelsea boss inheriting a side that reached the final of last year’s European Championship.
England hero Teddy Sheringham has issues with Thomas Tuchel appointment
England came up just short last summer as Gareth Southgate’s eight-year spell in charge came to an end with the former Aston Villa defender having led his side to two major finals and one semi-final.
Tuchel’s job is to help England take that next step, but despite a trophy-laden CV, his appointment has not gone down too well in all quarters.
Former England striker Teddy Sheringham - who ranked at no.28 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best English attackers ever - outlined a number of concerns to FourFourTwo, citing his nationality and short-term deal.
“Tuchel just won’t have the same love for the country as Gareth or another English person would have had,” Sheringham says, speaking in association with Genting Casino. “The manager should be English.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“The fact he’s on a short deal doesn’t sit well with me. The continuity side of what Gareth’s done over the last nine years has been phenomenal – he’s laid down the foundations for players coming through.
“All Tuchel’s got to worry about is the here and now, not any of the under-21s and other youngsters.”
England’s Wembley double-header against Albania and Latvia presented a favourable start, and Sheringham believes Tuchel’s side must click quickly.
“These [qualifiers] are experimental games to start, where he has to win but also find a winning formula with style,” he continues. We should qualify easily. Then it’s the World Cup and the big boys that we can’t beat, isn’t it? We have to find the mentality to defeat them along the way. But you never really know until you’re there.”
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.
- Ed McCambridgeStaff Writer
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer
‘England supporters are craving some success. If Tuchel can come in and finish the brilliant job Gareth Southgate started, nobody will care if he leaves’: Ex-Three Lions international gives his take on Thomas Tuchel's short-term deal
‘Everything he did, I clapped, saying, “What a player!” Then Dennis did it in the second half. Arsene Wenger must have been listening to us because he signed him!’: Arsenal legend reveals his brilliant Martin Keown prank