England could lose Arsenal wonderkid to Nigerian national side due this little known reason

By published

England currently have a talented youngster in their ranks, but the Arsenal star could switch allegiance to Nigeria

LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 training and press conference at Sobha Realty Training Centre on September 30, 2024 in London Colney, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal team in training (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many football stars have dual-nationality, making it difficult to decide which country they should represent. Famous players such as Ferenc Puskas and Diego Costa have represented more than one country. In fact, FIFA changed their guidelines on these issues in 2020.

Players who have three or less senior appearances are able to switch allegiances – FIFA also states that these games cannot have been played at a major tournament, and the player was under the age of 21.

Young English stars have been a common occurrence at Arsenal, from Ashley Cole and Theo Walcott to Bukayo Saka and Jack Wilshere. But England could be set to lose Arsenal’s latest young talent to Nigeria.

Ethan Nwaneri is eligible to represent Nigeria

Ethan Nwaneri celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against PSV in the Champions League in March 2025.

Ethan Nwaneri celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against PSV in the Champions League in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is attempting to persuade Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri to represent the Super Eagles rather than England.

Nwaneri has been outstanding since making his debut for Arsenal against Brentford in September 2022, becoming the youngest player to ever appear in the Premier League, aged just 15 years and 181 days.

The youngster, who was ranked at no.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, is eligible to represent Nigeria due to the dual citizenship he holds through his parents.

Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nwaneri has appeared over 30 times for England at various ages, scoring 15 times for England’s under-17s. He also made his England U-21 full debut this season as England beat Portugal 4-1, with Nwaneri scoring England’s second goal.

Nigeria and England have history when it comes to persuading players to represent them, based on dual nationality. Fulham’s Alex Iwobi, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, and Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina all represented England at youth level but chose to turn out for Nigeria’s senior team. Meanwhile, Fulham’s Calvin Bassey also plays for Nigeria, having been born in Italy.

A board member of the NFF has already revealed their plan to secure Nwaneri’s long-term commitment, according to SportsBoom.

The official said: “He’s a fantastic player, and we really want him. In fact, it was coach Eric Chelle who first suggested we make a move for him.”

Ethan Nwaneri applauds the Arsenal fans after his debut against Brentford in September 2022.

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 18-year-old has nine goal contributions in 29 appearances for Arsenal this season, and has stepped up admirably since injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz.

Given the depth of English attacking talent, it would be unsurprising to see Nwaneri choose Nigeria over England, but in FourFourTwo’s opinion, the FA should be doing all it can to ensure Nwaneri represents England at a senior level, given the ability he has shown from such a young age.

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

Latest in Premier League
LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 training and press conference at Sobha Realty Training Centre on September 30, 2024 in London Colney, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
England could lose Arsenal wonderkid to Nigerian national side due this little known reason
James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur scores their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Tottenham and Manchester City could smash transfer record for British wonderkid: report
Arsenal squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams first goal with teammates during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal warned, as Real Madrid are coming for their star next: report
Newcastle United&#039;s Dan Burn battles with Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on February 26, 2025.
I watch every football game on this TV - and it's been discounted by £210 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days
Dean Huijsen of AFC Bournemouth scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Vitality Stadium on December 05, 2024 in Bournemouth, England
Bournemouth star wanted by Real Madrid in statement summer deal: report
Rasmus Hojlund is struggling in front of goal
'I think obviously I’ve not been on top of my game as I wanted to. It’s not all about goals - I know I'm not the finished article, but I just want to keep going' Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund opens up on reason for recently-ended goal drought
Latest in News
Troy Deeney last played for Forest Green in 2023
Troy Deeney tipped for remarkable football return despite not playing since 2023
Fulham manager Marco Silva looks on from the dugout ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, England on 8 February, 2025
'I think Marco Silva is the best manager in London - he managed to really maintain the desire to play attractive football, which was really hard over the years': Former Fulham talisman showers praise on 'impressive' Marco Silva
LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 training and press conference at Sobha Realty Training Centre on September 30, 2024 in London Colney, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
England could lose Arsenal wonderkid to Nigerian national side due this little known reason
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side&#039;s defeat against AFC Bournemouth
Report reveals 10 Manchester United players leaving this summer
James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur scores their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Tottenham and Manchester City could smash transfer record for British wonderkid: report
Jude Bellingham signed terms with adidas in 2024
RANKED! The top 10 Adidas football athletes of 2025
More about premier league
James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur scores their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Tottenham and Manchester City could smash transfer record for British wonderkid: report
Arsenal squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams first goal with teammates during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal warned, as Real Madrid are coming for their star next: report
Orlando Pride players raise the trophy during the NWSL Championship game between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

How to watch NWSL: Live streams, TV information for National Women's Soccer League 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
Troy Deeney last played for Forest Green in 2023
Troy Deeney tipped for remarkable football return despite not playing since 2023
Jude Bellingham signed terms with adidas in 2024
RANKED! The top 10 Adidas football athletes of 2025
Fulham manager Marco Silva looks on from the dugout ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, England on 8 February, 2025
'I think Marco Silva is the best manager in London - he managed to really maintain the desire to play attractive football, which was really hard over the years': Former Fulham talisman showers praise on 'impressive' Marco Silva
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side&#039;s defeat against AFC Bournemouth
Report reveals 10 Manchester United players leaving this summer
James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur scores their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Tottenham and Manchester City could smash transfer record for British wonderkid: report
Tottenham Hotspur back row (L-R) Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen; front row (L-R) Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies during the Champions League match against Juventus at the Wembley Stadium on March 7, 2018 in London United Kingdom
Tottenham cult hero calls retirement - to avoid 'painkiller dependency'
Arsenal squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams first goal with teammates during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal warned, as Real Madrid are coming for their star next: report
Thomas Tuchel will take charge of England for the very first time this evening
'He pushed us. It was tough love, but that's Thomas' Former player reveals that the new England manager will be HARD on his players
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: manager Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur FC and Micky van de Venand Cristian Romero during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and West Ham United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Tottenham star Cristian Romero 'willing to do everything' to LEAVE: report
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025
Manchester United make exciting teenager 'top priority' this summer: report