England could lose Arsenal wonderkid to Nigerian national side due this little known reason

Many football stars have dual-nationality, making it difficult to decide which country they should represent. Famous players such as Ferenc Puskas and Diego Costa have represented more than one country. In fact, FIFA changed their guidelines on these issues in 2020.

Players who have three or less senior appearances are able to switch allegiances – FIFA also states that these games cannot have been played at a major tournament, and the player was under the age of 21.

Young English stars have been a common occurrence at Arsenal, from Ashley Cole and Theo Walcott to Bukayo Saka and Jack Wilshere. But England could be set to lose Arsenal’s latest young talent to Nigeria.

Ethan Nwaneri is eligible to represent Nigeria

Ethan Nwaneri celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against PSV in the Champions League in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is attempting to persuade Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri to represent the Super Eagles rather than England.

Nwaneri has been outstanding since making his debut for Arsenal against Brentford in September 2022, becoming the youngest player to ever appear in the Premier League, aged just 15 years and 181 days.

The youngster, who was ranked at no.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, is eligible to represent Nigeria due to the dual citizenship he holds through his parents.

Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nwaneri has appeared over 30 times for England at various ages, scoring 15 times for England’s under-17s. He also made his England U-21 full debut this season as England beat Portugal 4-1, with Nwaneri scoring England’s second goal.

Nigeria and England have history when it comes to persuading players to represent them, based on dual nationality. Fulham’s Alex Iwobi, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, and Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina all represented England at youth level but chose to turn out for Nigeria’s senior team. Meanwhile, Fulham’s Calvin Bassey also plays for Nigeria, having been born in Italy.

A board member of the NFF has already revealed their plan to secure Nwaneri’s long-term commitment, according to SportsBoom.

The official said: “He’s a fantastic player, and we really want him. In fact, it was coach Eric Chelle who first suggested we make a move for him.”

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 18-year-old has nine goal contributions in 29 appearances for Arsenal this season, and has stepped up admirably since injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz.

Given the depth of English attacking talent, it would be unsurprising to see Nwaneri choose Nigeria over England, but in FourFourTwo’s opinion, the FA should be doing all it can to ensure Nwaneri represents England at a senior level, given the ability he has shown from such a young age.