Kettlewell recognises importance of Hamilton clash
Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell is well aware of the importance of the trip to Hamilton in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday.
The Staggies are licking their wounds after the comprehensive 4-0 home defeat to rampant Rangers on Wednesday night.
Kettlewell was reminded again of the gap between the Highlanders and the Old Firm, following the 6-0 defeat at champions Celtic less than two weeks earlier, albeit that was followed by an encouraging 2-2 draw at Hibernian.
After 11 fixtures, County sit in seventh place, behind Livingston on goal difference and four points ahead of Brian Rice’s Accies, who they beat 3-0 on the opening day of the league season.
Asked if the defeat by the Light Blues had made Saturday all the more important for a County team without a win in five, Kettlewell said: “Of course it does. We knew that at the time.
“Arguably Hamilton is a club of a similar size to ourselves, a similar nature to ourselves.
“So we know that that becomes an even bigger emphasis to see how we respond from this (Rangers) defeat.”
