Kettlewell wants players to start feeling better about themselves

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell has told his players to use the visit of Celtic as an opportunity to feel better about themselves.

County have not won in eight matches, a run which included a 6-0 thrashing at Celtic Park.

The Ladbrokes Premiership champions are on a nine-match winning run and will arrive in Dingwall on Sunday fresh from sealing top spot in their Europa League group with a game to spare.

But Kettlewell feels they have a chance to put in a display which can help get them back on track.

Kettlewell told County’s YouTube channel: “It’s an exciting game in sense of the atmosphere it will generate at our ground and the calibre of player they will bring here.

“So it’s one we have to look forward to but it’s certainly one we have to acquit ourselves better than the last time we faced them.

“We have to make ourselves a more difficult nut to crack and that will be the intention come Sunday.

“We have always got a belief in our players, we always trust our players and come the day we just have to make sure we have a really good organisation about us, and this can be an opportunity to try and build confidence and feel a little bit better about ourselves than we maybe have in the last few weeks and that is certainly the task in hand for us.

“We think we have prepared well and let’s go and give it a go, let’s see if we can get in a position where we feel good about putting in a real good performance against the champions of the country.”