Kevin Nisbet fit for Hibs return against Dundee United

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has been passed fit ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership visit of Dundee United.

Nisbet missed the midweek win over Alloa with a minor muscle problem but is back in full training along with Alex Gogic and Sean Mackie.

Only Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Scott Allan (illness) are still missing for Hibs.

Dundee United have been given the Covid all-clear with the last few remaining quarantined members of Micky Mellon’s squad now back in training.

The likes of Paul McMullan, Nicky Clark, Luke Bolton were absent again for last weekend’s defeat to Rangers having been told to self-isolate.

But Mellon will have an almost full strength squad to face Hibernian after also welcoming Peter Pawlett back from a groin injury, meaning Logan Chalmers and Declan Glass (both knee) are the only two players remaining unavailable.