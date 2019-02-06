Kevin-Prince Boateng: At Tottenham I partied and ate badly

The 31-year-old made a surprise switch from Italian side Sassuolo to the Camp Nou in January, after a career that has taken him through Germany, England, Italy and Spain.

He signed for Spurs in July 2007 but struggled to make an impact, and departed White Hart Lane for Portsmouth in 2009 having failed to score in 24 appearances, following a loan spell with Borussia Dortmund,

The Ghana international weighed as much as 95kg during his time in north London, but admits it was down to an unprofessional lifestyle that he has long since abandoned.

“Now I weigh 83 kilos,” he told La Vanguardia.

“That was down to parties. At Tottenham I didn’t play and I was always with the fans in the stands. In London I was 20 years old. And you go partying, you’re with friends and you eat badly.

“Now I have my cook and I am aware that eating well and being healthy lengthens the career.

“When you’re young you think that every month the money is going to be there. If you don’t play you don’t care because you have money and ‘friends’ tell you that you are a phenomenon.”

Asked why he said ‘friends’, Boateng replied: “There are many people who immediately approach you.

“But when you have a bad moment, miss a goal or don’t play for two months, where are those who claimed to be your friends?”