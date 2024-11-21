Khalida Popal: 'The battle to help others in desperate need continues'

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 dealt a massive blow to women's rights in an already deeply conservative nation.

Almost overnight, women saw their access to sport and education blocked, while those who had previously spoken out against the militant organisation found themselves suddenly under threat.

Thankfully, help was on hand for some thanks to the efforts of activist and former Afghan women's national team captain Khalida Popal. Popal had long made a name for herself as a leader and pioneer of women's rights in Afghanistan, having played a central role in the establishment of a women's national team in her home country. After the re-emergence of the Taliban, she aided in the evacuation of girls and women in desperate need to leave.

"Unfortunately, our nation collapsed after the return to power of the Taliban, but we were ready to fight in whatever way we could," Popal tells FourFourTwo following the release of her new book, My Beautiful Sisters, which was nominated for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year. "The very notion of an Afghan women’s football team is built on the foundations of activism. We were already fighters, who had stood up and refused to be broken. We publicly labelled the Taliban as our enemy even before they returned.

"When the country collapsed, I was very worried for my friends because a lot of my players had spoken out against the Taliban without concealing their identities," says Popal, who was forced to flee her home nation in 2011. She now resides in Denmark. "I knew it could be very dangerous for them as there were many men across the country who supported the Taliban’s return and they would be quick to help identify these women."

Desperate to do whatever she could to help, Popal took to the internet. "I started writing on social media, seeking help," she recalls of those efforts. "I was doing interviews and asking for anyone in power to help me evacuate my friends and these players out of Afghanistan. The response was incredible. Friends in football, FIFPro, players’ unions, activists, lawyers and former pros came together and formed a task force. We started lobbying governments and, before too long, the senior women’s national team was evacuated to Australia and the youth teams throughout Europe and in the UK."

Despite their extraordinary efforts, there is still plenty more to be done to help women across Afghanistan.

"We didn’t manage to get everybody out and the battle to help those in desperate need continues," explains Popal. "Unfortunately some nations have closed their doors to them. So many remain in what is essentially an open prison masquerading under the name Afghanistan. More needs to be done. Most of the time, we are told that individuals don’t have power. But for me, I have lived experiences and have witnessed the power of individuals who take a stand."