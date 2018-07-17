Khazri ends Sunderland nightmare as Saint Etienne swoop

Tunisia's World Cup captain Wahbi Khazri has ended an underwhelming spell at Sunderland by joining Saint Etienne.

Khazri, 27, enjoyed a fruitful stint on loan with Rennes last season, scoring nine times in 27 appearances as they qualified for Europe.

That form, alongside two goals and two assists in Russia, encouraged Saint Etienne to sign the winger on a four-year deal after paying an undisclosed fee, reported to be £6million rising to £9m.