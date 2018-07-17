Khazri ends Sunderland nightmare as Saint Etienne swoop
Sunderland have finally got Wahbi Khazri off the wage bill with the Tunisian heading back to France.
Tunisia's World Cup captain Wahbi Khazri has ended an underwhelming spell at Sunderland by joining Saint Etienne.
Khazri, 27, enjoyed a fruitful stint on loan with Rennes last season, scoring nine times in 27 appearances as they qualified for Europe.
That form, alongside two goals and two assists in Russia, encouraged Saint Etienne to sign the winger on a four-year deal after paying an undisclosed fee, reported to be £6million rising to £9m.
Wahbi Khazri has completed a move to French side for an undisclosed fee. would like to wish Wahbi good luck at his new club. July 17, 2018
