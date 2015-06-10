Khedira excited by Juventus switch

Sami Khedira is relishing the opportunity of first-team football at Juventus after agreeing a four-year deal with the Serie A champions.

The Germany international had found himself out of favour at Real Madrid, Khedira struggling to break into the side following a series of injuries in the Spanish capital.

With his contract at Santiago Bernabeu coming to an end, Khedira opted for a change of scenery and was announced as a Juve player on Tuesday.

Khedira, who took to Facebook to express his delight at the move, will provide competition in midfield within Massimiliano Allegri's squad and could prove to be a direct replacement for playmaker Andrea Pirlo should he decide to leave.

He wrote: "Yesterday was a great day! I am happy and excited to say that I will be playing for Juventus for the next years!

"With Juve everything seemed to fall in place. My discussions with the coach and the manager were great.

"It is a great team with incredible fans! A great club with a one-of-a-kind tradition in a very special city!

"I am totally looking forward to an exciting time in black and white! Forza Juve!"