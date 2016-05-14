Ki to miss match due to national service

Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng will miss his side's Premier League match against Manchester City as he prepares to complete national service in his native South Korea.

Coach Francesco Guidolin confirmed the 27-year-old has been given time off ahead of his military stint, which has been reduced to four weeks from two years thanks to his exploits at the 2012 Olympic Games, where South Korea won bronze.

"Ki has to go on military service, so he will not play this weekend because we want him to have some more time for a holiday," Guidolin told the media at his pre-match news conference.

"We wanted him to have more days off. This is the reason why we decided [to let him miss Manchester City]."

Ki scored his second Premier League goal of the season in Swansea's 4-1 win at West Ham last weekend and Guidolin added he was impressed by the performance.

"I like Ki. I think last Saturday he played very, very well," Guidolin said. "In the shape we played last weekend, he is comfortable."