Ki: Swansea are angry, not worried

Ki Sung-yueng says he is "angry" about Swansea City's recent form, but insists the players are not worried about their Premier League survival.

A 0-0 draw with West Ham extended Swansea's run to just one win in 13 league matches and left them third from bottom of the table, two points adrift of safety.

Manager Garry Monk was dismissed this month owing to their poor form, but Ki insists the quality is there in the squad to haul them out of trouble.

"You saw in the last two games we played well, we have performed better," he said, as quoted by FIFA.com. "Players have confidence so we are not worried about the situation.

"Of course, the fans may worry but we believe in each other and know there's quality in the team. Personally, I am very angry with myself that we are 18th. It is not for us and it is a difficult feeling.

"If the team is not good enough we accept it but we have really good players, we did so well last season."

Swansea face West Brom at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.