Kick It Out backs Barnes over race comments

The former Celtic, Jamaica and Tranmere Rovers boss has not worked since 2009, when he left Prenton Park, and suggested white bosses find it easier to get a job back in football once they depart a role.

"Very few black managers can lose their job and get another job," Barnes told ITV4's Sports Life Stories programme, which airs on Tuesday.

With debate continuing to rage over the pros and cons of the Rooney Rule - a system used in the NFL, which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for each head coaching role - Kick It Out again called for improved equality in the game.

"The access to opportunities for employment in football continue to be out of reach for many," read a statement from the racial equality organisation.

"The recruitment procedures are flawed, and there is a lack of accountability and transparency in the processes.

"We need to see a level playing field established where individuals possessing the necessary qualifications and experience are able to apply and be taken into proper consideration for positions.

"As it stands, many credible candidates who are suitable for jobs do not feel it is worthwhile applying as they see a closed culture which exists preventing them from having a fair chance.

"There is a lack of diversity in positions off the field and this is an issue which needs to be addressed. Football must work collectively to ensure measures are implemented to address this under-representation."