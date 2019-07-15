Arsenal have seen their latest bid rejected for key target

The Scotland international is a summer target for Unai Emery’s side, but they face competition from Serie A side Napoli.

Sky Sports News reports that the Gunners submitted a bit worth around £25 million for the 22-year-old.

However, it was knocked back by the Scottish champions, who weren’t satisfied by the payment structure and want more cash up front.

Celtic are determined to resist interest in the left-back, who is currently recovering from a double hernia operation, until their valuation is met.

Tierney played 26 games in all competitions for the Bhoys last season as Neil Lennon's side claimed a historic treble-treble.

