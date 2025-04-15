Arsenal in €75m offer for star to replace Ben White: report

Arsenal are set to bring in a top defender this season, casting doubts over the future of Ben White at the club.

The Gunners have been hampered with injuries across the pitch this season, with White just one of several stars to miss swathes of the season, as manager Mikel Arteta has lost the likes of Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko from his backline for large periods of the campaign.

Jurrien Timber has stepped in admirably – but with midfielder Thomas Partey having to play at right-back at times this season, it would appear that Arteta is keen on bringing another top-class defender to the Emirates Stadium this summer, as he adds more presence to his backline.

Arsenal are looking at defensive reinforcements this summer

Mikel Arteta wants to improve his defence this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

White has been a sure hit since arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2021 for a fee reported by the BBC to be £50 million.

Originally starting his Arsenal career as a centre-back, White has transitioned into a full-back role with ease to provide an excellent overlap to Bukayo Saka and support Arteta's side in attack as well as defence.

Jurrien Timber has been a relevation – but he's taken on a huge load since recovering from an ACL injury (Image credit: Alamy)

With knee surgery this season seriously impacting White's availability, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes says that the North Londoners are prepared to offer €75m for Barcelona star, Jules Kounde.

Like White, Kounde can play both centrally and on the right of the defence – and the Frenchman, ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now, would enable Arsenal to have the flexibility to rest William Saliba, or even field Timber at left-back, where he has played on occasion when White has been fit.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported on interest in Bournemouth starlet Dean Huijsen, seemingly confirming the desire of the club to bring in another defensive body – but FourFourTwo understands that there is no concrete interest in Kounde as yet.

The Gunners have met with Huijsen's agents but have not opened talks with Kounde or his representatives – while FourFourTwo believes that the touted price of €75m is way beyond Arsenal's budget for another defender.

Jules Kounde is linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal may well be open to the opportunity of Barça selling talent to satisfy financial regulations this summer, while new sporting director Andrea Berta may have an edge when it comes to negotiating with La Liga clubs, thanks to his time at Atletico Madrid.

Transfermarkt estimates that Kounde is worth €60m. The Gunners play Real Madrid this week when Champions League action returns.