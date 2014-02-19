Kiev clash with Valencia moved to Cyprus

The two were due to meet in Kiev on Thursday for the first leg of the last 32 tie but violent clashes in the city have put paid to that.

Fighting between government forces and protestors broke out on Tuesday after months of tension and continued through the night, with reports of injuries and casualties as a result.

UEFA confirmed on Wednesday that there had been a switch in venue, with the game now set to be held in the Cypriot capital.

In a statement on their official website, the organisation said: "UEFA today decided to change the venue of the UEFA Europa League match between FC Dynamo Kyiv and Valencia CF which was scheduled to take place on Thursday 20 February at the NSK Oliympiyskyi stadium in Kyiv, due to the security situation in the Ukrainian capital.

"The match will now be played at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus on Thursday 20 February at 20:00 local time (19:00CET)."

Tottenham have also warned their fans to be vigilant if they are travelling to Dnipropetrovsk via Kiev for their Europa League clash with Dnipro on Thursday.