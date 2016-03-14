Kiev have come to beat Man City, warns Yarmolenko

Dynamo Kiev will face Manchester City on Tuesday believing they can cause a shock, Andriy Yarmolenko has warned.

A superb display from City in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie saw them run out 3-1 winners, putting them firmly in the driving seat ahead of the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Yarmolenko accepts that Dynamo face a difficult task but is determined to deliver an improved performance for the travelling fans from Ukraine.

"We haven't just come here to play, but to win," he said. "We lost 3-1 at home so we don't have a great chance of getting through, but we are optimistic and prepared to put on a good performance for the supporters.

"We have already played four games [in 2016] and all the guys are already in good form. There are no excuses that we have not played enough."

Head coach Sergei Rebrov has urged his players to shed any anxiety ahead of the encounter, and is confident they can create problems for the Premier League side.

"We will try to rid ourselves of the nerves," he said. "I think we have a chance provided the players don't feel nervous. If they are relaxed they will create chances. We will fight for a result, regardless of the result of the first leg.

"We have to be focused, we have to work hard and we have to be strong. But most of all we have to be a team. We have a lot of good players, but we have to be a team. We want to play at full steam from the start of the match - but it doesn't always happen."