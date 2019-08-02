Killie squad in good shape as Alessio prepares for Premiership bow

Angelo Alessio has a near fully-fit squad to choose from ahead of his first Ladbrokes Premiership match in charge of Kilmarnock.

Rangers are the visitors to Rugby Park for the Italian’s first taste of league action.

And the only absentee is youngster Adam Frizzell as he continues his recovery from a broken foot.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hopes Steven Davis will shake off a hamstring strain.

However, left-back Jon Flanagan and new defender Filip Helander are still building up fitness so will not feature.

Jamie Murphy (groin) and Graham Dorrans (calf) also have niggles ruling them out of contention.

Provisional Kilmarnock squad: MacDonald, O’Donnell, Taylor, Broadfoot, Findlay, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, Kiltie, MacKay, El Makrini, Brophy, Waters, Millen, Thomas, Burke, Cameron, Branescu.

Provisional Rangers squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Polster, Flanagan, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Docherty, Kamara, Arfield, Ojo, Jones, Stewart, Hastie, Defoe, Morelos, Foderingham, Firth.