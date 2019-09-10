Kilmarnock sign Slovenian international goalkeeper Koprivec

Kilmarnock have signed Slovenian international goalkeeper Jan Koprivec.

The 31-year-old has signed a season-long deal and becomes the second goalkeeper manager Angelo Alessio has signed since taking charge in the summer.

Korpivec won his only Slovenia cap in 2016 and has spent his playing career in Italy and Cyprus, with the likes of Perugia, Anorthosis Famagusta and, most recently, Pafos.

The keeper played with Killie assistant manager Massimo Donati during a loan spell with Bari.

He told his new club’s website: “The opportunity to join Kilmarnock is a really exciting one and I’ve heard good things about the club and Scottish football.

“I know Massimo from my time in Italy and I can’t wait to get started here.”

Jamie MacDonald started the season in goal for Killie but was dropped after the Europa League games against Connah’s Quay Nomads.

On-loan Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu has played all five domestic matches and kept clean sheets in his last three.