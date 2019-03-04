Kilmarnock trying their best to attract fans to their re-arranged clash

Kilmarnock chiefs have pleaded with fans to turn out in their numbers for Saturday’s hastily re-arranged clash with Motherwell.

The match will take place at 48 hours notice after Wednesday’s game fell foul of fog moments after the second half kicked off with the score 0-0.

Both teams were due to have a free weekend after getting knocked out of the William Hill Scottish Cup but have now been ordered back into action after the Scottish Professional Football League insisted the game must take place this weekend.

Killie bosses are hoping discounted ticket prices of £5 for adults and £3 for under-16s will entice the Rugby Park faithful away from any alternative plans they may have made to turn out and cheer on Steve Clarke’s team instead.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Saturdays aren’t the same without Killie and this weekend’s unexpected match presents a great opportunity for everyone to get Rugby Park rocking.

“Whether you’re a regular or lapsed supporter or fancy coming along for the first time, our clash with Motherwell is the perfect chance to get some friends, family or colleagues along to watch Steve Clarke’s men in action.

“Due to the logistical challenges in organising a match at 48 hours notice, we are asking supporters to arrive in plenty of time to make their way through the pay gates in operation.

“Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated at the turnstiles and tea bars with staff working flat out to ensure Saturday’s rearranged game runs as smoothly as possible.

“We hope as many supporters as possible will be able to join us and roar on the team.”

Kilmarnock are seven games without a win but can close to within a point of third-placed Aberdeen with a victory.