Kimpembe agrees first pro terms with PSG

Kimpembe - who was called up to DR Congo's squad for the friendly with Iraq this month - made his competitive debut against Lens in Ligue 1 in October.

Having originally arrived at the Parc des Princes in 2005, the 19-year-old will now remain under contract until 2018.

"Paris Saint-Germain is the perfect club for any young player," he told the club's official website.

"I will work and progress alongside great players in one of the most ambitious projects in Europe. I want to build my career at Paris Saint-Germain."