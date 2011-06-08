King Crouch too hot on Mario Kart

The 30-year-old striker, who struggled for league goals last season with only four in 34 appearances to his name, faired far better off the pitch, revealing that he is the No.1 seed at White Hart Lane.

Speaking at the launch of The FA and MARS Just Play scheme in London, a brand new nationwide initiative aiming to get adults in England playing regular football, Crouch said:

"I’m pretty hot at Mario Kart, that’s my game. I’m Yoshi every time. I’m No.1 in the seeding at Tottenham with Jermaine Jenas second and then Tom Huddlestone. [Michael] Dawson’s the bottom seed. There are only eight karts to play so it’s quite difficult to get in, but I’ve been No. 1 seed for a couple of years now."

Although unstoppable on Mario Kart, Crouch expressed his reservations about another game, Championship Manager, joking that the makers of the game had under-estimated his talents.

"I used to play Championship Manager quite a bit and there were a couple of stats about me that I wasn’t pleased with; defending and tackling were quite low! Heading wasn’t bad," he added.

The FA and MARS Just Play scheme aims to get a 150,000 new participants playing the game for at least 30 minutes a week by September 2013.

By Matt Maltby