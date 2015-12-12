King: I have nothing to prove against United

AFC Bournemouth forward Joshua King insists he has nothing to prove as he prepares to face his old club Manchester United.

Norway international King spent five years on the books at United, making his way from the youth academy to a spot in the senior squad during his time at Old Trafford.

However, the 23-year-old never made a senior appearance at the club, and spent the majority of his time on loan before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 2013.

It was there that he made a name for himself before he was picked up by the newly promoted Bournemouth at the start of the 2015-16 season.

King has started the majority of the club's Premier League fixtures so far this season but says if he plays against United this Saturday, he will treat them like any other opponent.

"I don't have any feelings towards them," he said in quotes appearing in the Mirror. "I tried my best to make it and that didn't happen.

"The first team that United had when I was there won the title and the Champions League. You had the likes of Ronaldo, Tevez, Vidic, Rio. It was the best team.

"I have been injured in every single area of my body. When I signed for United they knew that I was going to grow a lot and have problems like that.

"It was worse than we anticipated but it has made me what I am today. This is probably the longest I have been in a team apart from my first season with Blackburn when I played 16 games in a row."