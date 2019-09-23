King keen to secure some early silverware at Rangers

Rangers midfielder Andy King knows all about the high of winning trophies so he appreciates how important the Betfred Cup could be in their season.

The on-loan Leicester midfielder was part of one of sport’s greatest triumphs when the Foxes blew apart the odds to win the Premier League in 2016.

Rangers face much higher expectations from supporters to win silverware but they are still looking for their first major trophy since emerging from the financial crisis that engulfed Ibrox in 2012.

Their latest attempt is in the Betfred Cup with a quarter-final to come at Livingston on Wednesday and the latter stages being wrapped up before Christmas.

And King feels winning the competition would have a huge impact on confidence in Steven Gerrard’s squad.

The 30-year-old, who also won League One and Championship titles with Leicester, told the Official Rangers Podcast: “I didn’t actually know when I first came that you could get a trophy before Christmas. So that’s massive in terms of momentum for the season.

“When you win trophies it gives you a feeling like no other.

“So if you were to do that, the boost it would give you for the rest of the season would be huge.

“As a player when you finish your career you want to look back on nights when you won trophies or how many trophies you won.

“So if we can get one on the board as early as possible that would be massive and that starts in the game on Wednesday night.”