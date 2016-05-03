Kisnorbo: No one will forget Leicester's fairytale run to Premier League glory

Leicester City's remarkable rags-to-riches Premier League triumph is a true fairytale that will never be forgotten, insists former defender Patrick Kisnorbo.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester were confirmed as English champions with two matches remaining on Monday after watching second-placed Tottenham surrender a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw at London rivals Chelsea.

From the depths of the country's third tier to narrowly avoiding relegation last season, no one expected the underdogs from King Power Stadium to upstage Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal or Manchester United.

But Leicester are now kings of England, completing one of the greatest achievements in sporting history, much to the delight Kisnorbo, who played for Leicester between 2005 and 2009.

"It's unheard of. Three years ago, they were playing in the Championship and last season they were almost relegated. Now they have won the Premier League," the ex-Australia international said in an interview with Omnisport.

"It's sporting history. A lot of teams and a lot of codes are using this story as inspiration and motivation. It just proves anything is possible."

"There is a special group of boys at Leicester that are embracing every moment because it may never come again. They need to enjoy it because next year there will be pressure as title holders," added the 35-year-old, who recently retired after spending three years in the A-League with Melbourne City.

"They are going to be playing Champions League football. Another thing we never thought would happen.

"There are so many things that you can say but it really is a fairytale. A moment in football history that will never be forgotten."

Leicester's remarkable success is particularly satisfying for 27-year-old Welsh midfielder Andy King.

King is the sole survivor from the Leicester team who were promoted to the Championship from lowly League One in 2008-09.

Kisnorbo played alongside King in that promotion-winning team and said: "He's been at the club since Under 10s. He has seen the transformation of the club more than anyone else. It's a great success story. He must be over the moon.

"He will get his chance to play and fittingly this week with [Danny] Drinkwater suspended. In front of the home fans and lifting up the club, it's a special moment. It's a moment everyone in football wished they were part of."