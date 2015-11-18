Klinsmann content with USA draw

United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann was satisfied with Tuesday's scoreless draw against Trinidad and Tobago, though he rued his team's wastefulness in front of goal.

Klinsmann's USA shared the spoils with Trinidad and Tobago in CONCACAF World Cup Group C qualifying in the Port of Spain.

USA had chances to claim maximum points on the road, but Gyasi Zardes and Jermaine Jones hit the woodwork.

Speaking afterwards, Klinsmann told reporters: "As expected, it was a tricky game.

"There were chances on both sides, I think we had the better of them… We should have put one away.

"All in all, a draw on the road is okay. It keeps us at the top of the group as we move towards Guatemala in March."

USA are level alongside Trinidad and Tobago on four points from two matches, but top the standings on goal difference, heading into next year's qualifier against Guatemala.

Klinsmann added: "We want to go into Guatemala in March and get three points, then beat them at home and make it clear were the top team in this group."