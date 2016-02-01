Klopp boosted as Sturridge and Coutinho set to resume training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho will return to training this week.

Injury-plagued striker Sturridge has not featured since Liverpool's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United on December 6 due to a hamstring problem, while playmaker Coutinho has been sidelined since picking up a similar issue at Stoke City a month ago.

However, in a major boost for Klopp, both players are nearing a comeback, along with Martin Skrtel and Divock Origi.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's trip to Premier League leaders Leicester City, Klopp said: "Sturridge should return to training on Wednesday. Coutinho and Origi will return on Thursday.

"Skrtel needs a few more days before returning to training."

Klopp went on to praise Leicester, with Liverpool one of only two teams - along with Arsenal - to have beaten Claudio Ranieri's men in the Premier League this season.

"People talk about [Riyad] Mahrez and [Jamie] Vardy, but their whole team is concentrated and focused," he added.

"I can easily praise Leicester because it's great what they're doing, but now we play against them and we are not supporters.

"We rested a lot of players against West Ham on Saturday so we will be ready for this game.

"The top four is always a target, it should be a target, but only our performances will influence that situation."