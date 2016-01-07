Klopp brushes off Allardyce's criticism of playing style

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Sam Allardyce after the Sunderland boss claimed the German's playing style has partly led to the injury crisis at Anfield.

Klopp saw Dejan Lovren, Kolo Toure and Philippe Coutinho join Liverpool's injury list during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Stoke City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at the Britannia Stadium.

Sunderland manager Allardyce, who labelled Klopp a "soft German" after Liverpool's recent 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light due to his reaction to a Jeremain Lens tackle on Mamadou Sakho, reignited the feud by suggesting the injuries were partly due to a "high tempo pressing game from the top end".

But Klopp responded on Thursday: "I knew about the [tempo of the] Premier League. It's not a problem.

"I'm glad for Sam that he is such an experienced manager that he has time to think about Liverpool's problems."

Liverpool - who travel to Exeter City in the FA Cup third round on Friday - have recalled winger Sheyi Ojo and defender Tiago Ilori from loan spells at Wolves and Aston Villa respectively.

Amid further criticism of his training methods from club great Graeme Souness, Klopp defended his approach and stated he remained open to bringing back more players currently out on loan.

"The problem is that, in this situation, we speak about the intensity of 'my style'. I didn't create this style, how could I? I’m not a genius," he continued.

"We try to be successful but you need a little bit of luck, we haven't had this. Maybe the first game against Tottenham was more intensive. It's average running, football is not all about more. It’s about thinking quicker in the right position.

"There is no time for training, it’s only recovery. The truth is we have to react on the situation. It's difficult enough to find quality players. We have eyes open.

"It's possible [I could bring loan players back] but at this moment I'm not sure.

"We will speak about this next summer, in my opinion the best talents should be at your own club and play together in the Under-21s as a team."