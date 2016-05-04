Klopp bullish ahead of semi-final showdown

Jurgen Klopp has confidence in Liverpool's ability to overturn a first-leg deficit against Villarreal in the Europa League semi-final.

The Reds fell to a last-gasp defeat in Spain last week and must conjure some second-leg drama at Anfield on Thursday, as they did in the last round with a stunning late win against Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp witnessed a listless display from a much-changed starting XI in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League loss at Swansea City, but feels a Liverpool team at the top of their game will prove too strong for Marcelino's men.

"If we play our best we then we can go to the final," the German said. "These players gave me a lot of positive signs about their qualities.

"We are ready. All we did since October was to be perfectly prepared for a game like this. We are not expecting a guarantee to go to the final. We are expecting everything and see what we get for it.

"It is a moment for the whole Liverpool world. Everyone will be involved, but there is absolutely no pressure. We will do everything for all of us."

The hosts are boosted by the return of Emre Can from an ankle injury, but Klopp remained coy on the prospect of Daniel Sturridge starting, saying: "He could be, 100 per cent, but I've made no decision."