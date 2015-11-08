Klopp calls for improved Liverpool concentration

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to maintain their concentration after the manager suffered the first defeat of his tenure against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Having seen Philippe Coutinho cancel out Yannick Bolasie's opener in the Premier League match at Anfield, Scott Dann's header eight minutes from time consigned the hosts to a 2-1 defeat.

Dann reacted quickest to head in a rebound following Simon Mignolet's save, but a number of missed chances forced the former Borussia Dortmund coach to contemplate a first defeat at the helm a month after being appointed.

"When Palace scored I saw many people leave. I felt very alone in this moment," he said. "But we have to make them want to stay.

"It's not the first time I've lost a game. We opened the door for Palace with our start.

"We defended the counter-attack well, but a corner has cost us. I'm satisfied with some moments but my problem is that we need to play 95 minutes.

"We have to learn that we decide how strong, tired, awake we are. I decide if I am tired, nobody else.

"Of course we can do more and if anyone thinks we can't, they're wrong."

Liverpool's disappointing outing was made worse by an injury that forced Mamadou Sakho off before half-time, the in-form defender landing awkwardly on his right knee following an aerial challenge.

"We don't want to speculate, but we have to wait for a scan," Klopp added.

"I'd rather lose 4-1 and keep him in the team."