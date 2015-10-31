Klopp: Chelsea slump reminds me of Dortmund

Chelsea's lacklustre start to the season reminds Jurgen Klopp of his final term at Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles and the 2012-13 Champions League final, but a dire start to the 2014-15 campaign saw them spend the mid-season break in the relegation zone.

And after Liverpool inflicted Chelsea's sixth defeat of the Premier League season with a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, the German feels their ongoing malaise is reminiscent of the season which led to his resignation at the Signal Iduna Park.

However, Dortmund recovered to secure Europa League qualification and the Liverpool coach has backed Jose Mourinho to turn his side's season around too.

"Of course I feel for him, it's normal. He is a great coach I don't think that anyone in this room is in doubt that he is one of the best managers in the world," Klopp said.

"Things like this happen and I had a similar occasion in Dortmund last year. The good thing was no one in the club was in doubt about my position - nobody. I never felt pressure.

"So he could change the situation with the quality of players at Chelsea.

"I've got to feel for him of course, but it's work, normal work, and it has to change and it will change.

"But today we were here for three points and not here for changing the situation for Chelsea."