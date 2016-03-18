Klopp: Confidence is like a little flower
Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool against getting too carried away by their recent fine run.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is wary of their resurgence being halted by one bad performance.
The German, who wore a Beatles t-shirt to his news conference on Friday, presided over the Merseysiders' Europa League triumph over arch-rivals Manchester United just over 12 hours earlier and remained in good spirits.
He warned, however, that the confidence gained from their recent displays - their only defeats in the last 10 games have been in cup competitions to Manchester City and West Ham - can disappear easily.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to Southampton, he said: "The problem with confidence is that it's a little flower and if you step on it it's gone in a second.
"But it's not only about confidence, it's about feeling more and more trust in our way of playing.
"Everything is prepared for a good game. Southampton are a really good side and if we want to win we have to be really good.
"Hopefully we have a good squad, a good line-up for Southampton because it was intense yesterday."
Liverpool impressed in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford which completed a 3-1 aggregate triumph, their counter-attacking style resulting in plenty of chances which they were unable to convert.
Klopp added: "We try to do our best and get the right result. We have to carry on this way. To play like this, a possession team with a high rhythm and intensive style, then we can get a few points.
"If we collect enough we will have to see what will happen. We have to win our games and then see."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.