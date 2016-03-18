Klopp: Confidence is like a little flower

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is wary of their resurgence being halted by one bad performance.

The German, who wore a Beatles t-shirt to his news conference on Friday, presided over the Merseysiders' Europa League triumph over arch-rivals Manchester United just over 12 hours earlier and remained in good spirits.

He warned, however, that the confidence gained from their recent displays - their only defeats in the last 10 games have been in cup competitions to Manchester City and West Ham - can disappear easily.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to Southampton, he said: "The problem with confidence is that it's a little flower and if you step on it it's gone in a second.

"But it's not only about confidence, it's about feeling more and more trust in our way of playing.

"Everything is prepared for a good game. Southampton are a really good side and if we want to win we have to be really good.

"Hopefully we have a good squad, a good line-up for Southampton because it was intense yesterday."

Liverpool impressed in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford which completed a 3-1 aggregate triumph, their counter-attacking style resulting in plenty of chances which they were unable to convert.

Klopp added: "We try to do our best and get the right result. We have to carry on this way. To play like this, a possession team with a high rhythm and intensive style, then we can get a few points.

"If we collect enough we will have to see what will happen. We have to win our games and then see."