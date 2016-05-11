Klopp confident in Liverpool base ahead of 50th game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in no doubt that he already has the platform from which to launch an assault on the Premier League title next season.

The German will take charge of his 50th game since replacing Brendan Rodgers when Liverpool host Chelsea in their penultimate Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

Klopp said he was surprised the milestone has come so quickly.

"For 50 games you usually need one and a half seasons and we still have a job to do in this one. What you have to do keeps you awake," said Klopp.

"It's has been intense but fun, too. Everything is new which is always interesting and time goes by like I can't believe.

"I will have no problem going on holiday but I also look forward to the next three games."

Those next three games include Wednesday's clash with Chelsea at Anfield, the final-day Premier League fixture against West Brom and the Europa League final against two-time defending champions Sevilla.

Chelsea are closing out a horror domestic season, sitting ninth in the table and 10 points behind Liverpool in eighth - in what has been the worst ever defence of a Premier League crown.

Klopp said he is uninterested in when Chelsea will be in a position to win again but is confident his side has a built a strong base to push on from this season.

"I'm not too interested in when Chelsea can next win the title and I have no idea when we can but I promise we will try everything to build on the base of this season," said Klopp.

"We can get sixth position. It isn't the biggest success in the history of Liverpool, but everyone interested in Liverpool can see the good signs and we will build on it. We have to improve and I am sure we will.

"A lot of things need to be perfect for a really good season. I'm really looking forward to next season, to pre-season, but this season we are still looking for what we can get.

"We had a few changes in the last game and most of the players who play will be in good physical shape after a normal week.

"It is all the time like this. I've learned to rotate, I'm not the world champion at this but I'm not too bad, and we will be ready 100 per cent for the final. We cannot wait for the final because then you will not be in the best shape."