Klopp defends Karius after Bournemouth blunder

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended goalkeeper Loris Karius in the wake of his costly mistake against Bournemouth last Sunday.

The 23-year-old spilled a shot from Steve Cook to allow Nathan Ake to prod home a goal in second-half stoppage time that gave Eddie Howe's side a remarkable 4-3 victory at Vitality Stadium.

Klopp, however, says Liverpool should have defended better to deny Bournemouth a chance to win the match and pointed to a similar error by Manchester United's David de Gea against West Ham as proof that mistakes from goalkeepers are commonplace.

"I only heard about harsh criticism," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's meeting with West Ham. "I analysed the goal and eight players could have defended it before Loris was involved.

"Even the best goalkeepers in the world make mistakes. De Gea made a similar one recently. There is no perfect recipe for development.

"We live in a public world, everything is interesting and we have to deal with pressure. Shut your ears, I would say - it helps a lot. I'm quite good at that. Hopefully, he can adapt to my skills."

Klopp has called on his players to display an "angry" side when West Ham visit Anfield as they look to keep pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea and second-placed Arsenal.

"If there is any influence [from the Bournemouth game]? I have no idea," Klopp said. "But what we will be is more angry, angry with ourselves and that's important, but West Ham will be a really tough challenge - an interesting game.

"They need results and we need results too."

Klopp took his players to Barcelona this week, where they were pictured watching the Spanish champions' 4-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach at Camp Nou.

"It's the best thing to do after a loss," he explained. "After you lose everyone wants to go home and be alone, so it was good for us to stay together and have a good time.

"It felt warm and we could see the match. The players don't have a lot of time off. They had a few nice hours at Barcelona."