Klopp: Dortmund have plenty left to play for

Bayern Munich have already claimed the German title and Real Madrid knocked Dortmund out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage, but Klopp's men are still fighting for second place in the league and have a DFB-Pokal final to look forward to.

Dortmund's lead over third-placed Schalke is six points with three games remaining and Klopp is adamant his players have the professional pride to battle right to the end of the Bundesliga campaign.

"We don't have the feeling that the season is over already," said Klopp ahead of Saturday's clash with Bayer Leverkusen, who are fourth.

"We've still got nine points to compete for.

"You don't need to have a Bundesliga title on the line to produce an intense performance.

"We're ready to push Leverkusen to the limit. They boast quality both collectively and individually.

"It's going to be a difficult game for both teams."

Klopp will be able to call upon first-choice goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller against Leverkusen after he returned from a muscle problem, but Sebastian Kehl and Erik Durm are both out.