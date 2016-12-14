Klopp drops Karius for Middlesbrough clash

Jurgen Klopp has dropped goalkeeper Loris Karius for Liverpool's Premier League match at Middlesbrough, with Simon Mignolet returning to the team in his place.

Karius has made high-profile mistakes in his side's last two matches - the dramatic late 4-3 defeat at Bournemouth on December 4 and Sunday's 2-2 draw against West Ham.

The 23-year-old was defended by manager Klopp after the game after he had been criticised by club icon Jamie Carragher.

Klopp also slammed Gary and Phil Neville, both of who played for the Reds' arch rivals Manchester United in their playing careers, for their negative television comments about Karius, but has still opted to replace the German for Wednesday's game with Boro.

Mignolet returns to the team for his first Premier League appearance since September 16.

Confirmed squad to face this evening December 14, 2016

The Belgium international, 28, has only played in two League Cup matches since originally losing his number one spot to Karius.

In 10 Premier League matches this season, Karius conceded 12 goals, compared to eight for Mignolet in his five top-flight outings.

Mignolet averages a goal conceded every 56 minutes, with Karius faring better on 75.

The German also has a superior save percentage – 62.5 per cent compared to 55.6 per cent, although he had made two direct errors leading to goals – compared to none for his team-mate.

Liverpool team to play Middlesbrough: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Mane, Origi.

Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Stewart, Alexander, Woodburn, Ejaria.