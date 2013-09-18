Klopp expecting 'lively' Napoli clash

Klopp's men visit the Stadio San Paolo for the first game of their 2013-14 UEFA Champions League campaign, after narrowly losing out to Bayern Munich in last season's final.

Dortmund will naturally be looking to go one better this campaign, but face a tough assignment in a group that also contains Premier League side Arsenal and French club Marseille.

Napoli underwent a close-season overhaul under new manager Rafael Benitez, bringing in the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon while losing star striker Edinson Cavani to Paris Saint-Germain.

Klopp is aware of the danger posed by Benitez's side, and is anticipating an exciting encounter.

"Napoli play a very lively kind of football, it's not too different from ours," he said.

"If you look at the players at Napoli, they have a very experienced defence while their attack stands for pace and technique.

"We do not fear them, but we know what we are dealing with and have a lot of respect."