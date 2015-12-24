Klopp expects Mignolet return

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Simon Mignolet will be available for Saturday's meeting with Leicester City.

The Merseyside club are without a win in their last three Premier League outings, the latest of which was a 3-0 defeat away at Watford.

Adam Bogdan was at fault for Nathan Ake's opener at Vicarage Road and he will likely be replaced by Mignolet when Liverpool entertain the league leaders, having returned to training after a hamstring injury ruled him out last weekend.

“Simon Mignolet is back. He trained normally today and will do so tomorrow," said Klopp.

The German coach will also be able to count on Dejan Lovren following a knee injury, but he was not positive on the chances of Martin Skrtel, James Milner and Daniel Sturridge featuring.

"Lovren is back in training and has trained two days in a row, completely normal with the team," Klopp added.

"For five or six days he has been in normal training. He is available for Boxing Day.

"Martin Skrtel is not good. It's a hamstring with a little of the tendon involved. He needs time.

"We don't know how long because Martin is tough and he usually recovers quickly, but we can't put him under any pressure. We have to wait a few weeks for sure.

"James Milner has no chance for Leicester, he has a calf problem. Nobody knows where it came from, but we have to wait one or two weeks.

"Sturridge is still doing his little pre-season. He will do this for seven, eight, nine, 10 days and then we will see."