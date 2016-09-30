Klopp eyes retirement before 60

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is already thinking about life after football and has made it clear he aims to retire before the age of 60.

The 49-year-old started his coaching career at Mainz in 2001 and also enjoyed a successful spell with Borussia Dortmund before taking charge of Liverpool in 2015.

Klopp is loving life at Anfield, but cannot see himself staying in the game for much more than another decade.

"There will come a day where I decide it has been enough. I would say it is very, very unlikely that I will still be coaching at the age of 60," Klopp told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

"I will definitely return to Germany to live there, but I do not know whether I will return to Germany as a coach. I have no plans to annoy someone who does not want me around with my presence at the end of my managerial career.

"And if Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool turn out to be the only three clubs I have coached at the end my career, at least it has been with great clubs."

Klopp remains fully focused on the job at hand at Liverpool for now, though, and has set his sights on winning silverware with the Anfield side.

"I knew it would be hard to reject Liverpool if they came knocking. I have always liked Liverpool," he added.

"This is just how I have always imagined football should be, extremely emotional.

"It is now all about developing this club and ensure we come in a position we can win trophies again. Everything we win on the way to that stage is an added bonus. That's the plan."