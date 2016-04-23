Klopp frustrated by Sturridge penalty decision

Jurgen Klopp felt Daniel Sturridge was denied a clear penalty in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Newcastle United, but concedes his side should have seen out the game having taken a two-goal lead.

Liverpool were unplayable at times in the first half at Anfield and Sturridge opened the scoring in the second minute, to make it seven goals in seven starts versus Newcastle, before Adam Lallana's superb bending effort doubled the hosts' advantage.

But Newcastle continued to show fight in their battle against Premier League relegation as second-half goals from Papiss Cisse and Jack Colback earned a point on Rafael Benitez's return to Anfield.

Between those goals, though, Sturridge saw penalty claims when tripped by Cheick Tiote waved away by referee Andre Marriner and Klopp is convinced Liverpool should have had a spot-kick.

"It was a clear penalty on Daniel Sturridge. I don't know why the referee didn't use the whistle," he told BBC Sport.

"There is nothing to criticise about attitude. Even when it was a draw I only saw chances on one side. Usually we should win a game in this situation but we have to accept it."

On Liverpool's failure to protect the lead, Klopp added to Sky Sports: "I'm not angry. It doesn't feel like we won a point. It feels like we have lost it. It's not our best day.

"It was an intensive game. Newcastle had two shots and two goals. We had a few more shots and could have scored more goals but didn't and have to take what we can get."