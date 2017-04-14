Klopp gives no guarantees over Sturridge's future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offered no assurances over forward Daniel Sturridge's future at the club.

The England international has battled numerous injuries this season, making just five Premier League starts and scoring twice.

Sturridge, 27, was linked with a move away in January but ended up staying at Anfield, although speculation over his future continues to persist.

Klopp said Thursday he gave no consideration as to who would exit his squad in the off-season, as he looked to Sturridge to possibly give Liverpool a boost late in the campaign.

"The thing is that it was not an easy season so far but there are still six games to go and he is back. I'm happy about this," he told a news conference.

"He had an impact when he came on against Stoke. We have to decide always after the few sessions he made, like I said after the game, 'how long should we force it or try to use his freshness when he is coming on?' That is my decision at the end.

"I don't think a second with the actual squad about the next season. We are in the season and around this we plan different things like transfers, as you can imagine, but who will leave we have never thought about it."

Another player whose Liverpool future is uncertain is Mamadou Sakho, who has impressed since his loan move to Crystal Palace in January.

Klopp has kept an eye on the France defender, saying: "You can imagine like all the plans we have for next season, we speak about behind closed doors.

"In the moment when we have to say something we will say something. I see a lot of Premier League games so I see Crystal Palace too and I see how he is playing there and all this stuff."